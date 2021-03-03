Advertisement

Committee OKs $500K for Bison Center in Custer

The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would provide a history of the bison herd in the park.(Custer State Park)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Bison Center at Custer State Park is a step closer to reality.

The state legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations passed a bill Tuesday that would provide $500,000 for the center.

Senate Bill 54 would allocate funds to the Bison Center, which has already received over $4 million from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, and funds raised by the park itself.

Kobee Stalder is the Visitor Services Program Manager for Custer State Park. He says he’s happy the state legislature is taking steps to ensure the bison center is built.

“The Bison heard is our most iconic attraction here in the park,” Stalder said. “Visitors want to know why we have bison, why they’re in the park, where they are and what they do here. So, the bison center can just further explain and tell that story to an entirely different level.”

Stalder says the park hopes to break ground on the project this spring and have it finished by 2022.

