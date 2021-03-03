Advertisement

Committee advances amendment, halting Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings

Nick Nemeck, Joe Boever's cousin, testifies at a House State Affairs committee meeting March 3.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota legislative panel has unanimously approved an amendment pushing back impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg until after his criminal case has been completed.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 13-0 Wednesday morning to approve the amendment to HCR 7001. The amendment halts impeachment proceedings until after a Hyde County criminal proceeding is finalized, at the earliest.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch presented the amendment, saying a delay is necessary in light of a judge’s order last week that halted Gov. Kristi Noem and government officials from releasing evidence in the investigation.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing Joe Boever while he was walking on the shoulder of a highway late on Sept. 12.

Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, testified in opposition of the amendment at Wednesday morning’s meeting, saying it “gutted” the amendment. He asked legislators to consider the events of that night, mentioning a few graphic details from the investigation. Nemec also complained about the process of filing the amendment, saying it was not posted until the afternoon prior to the meeting.

The resolution will next be brought to the floor of the House to discussed and voted on by the full chamber. As a House Resolution, no Senate action is required.

