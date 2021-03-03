Black Hills ecosystem and economy rely on hunting and fishing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide Wildlife Conservation Officer Chris Dekker says hunting and fishing is seeing a decline.

“We’ve got an aging population of outdoors persons, you know we’ve got a lot of baby boomers that are getting up in there where they are aging out of being able to do some of these recreation activities and we haven’t seen a replacement from the younger generations,” says Dekker.

But for Game Fish and Parks, hunters and fishers are important for the Black Hills from an ecological standpoint mainly for population control.

“Every two years we look at what are our populations like in the hills,” says Dekker. “Do we need to increase the tag numbers? Do we need to decrease the tag numbers? We want to make sure we’re using these resources in a good way that they’re sustainable and that they’re there continually for people but our tool to do that is the hunter.”

Dekker says that they are working hard to recruit new hunters and anglers, retain the ones they already have, and reactivate ones who have decided to take a break from outdoor activities.

“It’s not just about getting out there and harvesting something,” says Dekker. It’s about spending time in the outdoors, spending time with family, and getting back to your roots. Getting away from the screens, getting away from the phones, getting away from the computers, getting away from the televisions, and just spending time in nature.”

Dekker also says that hunters and anglers are important for the economies across the Black Hills due to the amount of money they bring in, both for local businesses and tax revenue.

