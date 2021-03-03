Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

