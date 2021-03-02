Unseasonably Warm Weather This Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We managed to get all the way up to 57 in Rapid City Monday afternoon. There’s no reason to think we won’t equal that today, if not exceed that high. And the rest of the week will be even warmer with lots of 60s in the forecast.

No precipitation is expected through the weekend. The first opportunity for any moisture won’t be until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.