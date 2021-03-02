Advertisement

Senate bill could bring $2M to Regional airport

A bill working its way through the South Dakota State Legislature could bring nearly 2 million dollars to Rapid City Regional Airport.
Rapid City Airport
Rapid City Airport(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill working its way through the South Dakota State Legislature could bring nearly 2 million dollars to Rapid City Regional Airport.

The bill would allow the airport to restore air service, gain more connections, and hopefully, add new air service

With many airlines being impacted by the pandemic airport executive director Patrick Dame says the competition to get air service is at a critical point.

He says those additional flights would bring an economic impact to the entire western part of the state.

”In our region the airport had a 138 million dollar impact in the visitor spend piece in Western South Dakota,” Patrick Dame, Executive Director Rapid City Regional Airport, says

The bill would also bring money to airports in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Watertown, and Aberdeen.

