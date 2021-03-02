Reptile Gardens slithers into the new season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Reptile Gardens experienced a surprisingly robust 2020 tourism season, considering it began with a snowstorm and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, for 2021, they’re expecting a better year with some new perks.

Visitors are now able to purchase their tickets online to avoid the ticket line and encourage social distancing.

The park also added a baby komodo dragon to its list of 230 different species of reptiles.

David Yahny from the Reptile Gardens says he and his team have been hard at work during the 3-month off-season preparing for visitors.

“Every single one of our animal displays is broken down, repainted, any maintenance that needs to be done to it, and they’re all put back together with fresh plants, soils all that kind of thing,” says Yahny.

Reptile Gardens opens this Saturday, March 6. The park isn’t requiring masks, but they are encouraging them.

