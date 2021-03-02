Lawmakers to delay Ravnsborg impeachment process amid court case

PIERRE (KOTA) - South Dakota representatives are proposing to remove the articles of impeachment filed against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg as the circuit court case continues.

The Speaker of the House said until the circuit court rules on Ravnsborg’s misdemeanor charges, they will not move forward with impeachment to allow for due process.

Resolution 7001 lays out the articles of impeachment of Ravnsborg. The amendment will remove the articles and state:

“After a conviction, or plea of guilty, or nolo contendere, or acquittal in case number 34MAG21-00001, State v. Jason Ravnsborg, the House of Representatives may evaluate whether articles of impeachment against Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, are necessary and proceed accordingly.”

“Our proceedings need to be fair and transparent. In light of the recent court order issued by the Honorable John Brown, we have some concerns on what our abilities are in a public proceeding,” said Speaker Spencer Gosch.

Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) said with the judge’s order, legislators and the public don’t have full access to the facts to conduct impeachment proceedings.

“Legislative leadership has decided that we can’t move forward with some of this information sealed, so we will wait to proceed,” Mortenson said. “I’m disappointed that we are not moving forward more quickly, but understand the desire for full transparency.”

Last week’s circuit court order to remove the investigation videos featuring the South Dakota Attorney General “complicates” the current impeachment proceedings against Ravnsborg, according to Gosch (R-Glenham).

“The best way for the legislature to proceed at this time is to allow things to play out in the courts first. Once the courts have concluded their business, the legislature would be able to move openly and without delay or interference.”

The videos are no longer on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s website. In the videos, Ravnsborg denies ever seeing Joseph Boever, the 55-year-old Highmore man who was fatally struck on Sept. 12, the night of the crash.

