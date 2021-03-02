Lacrosse Street Walmart will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first West River Walmart COVID-19 vaccination site will administer doses in Rapid City starting Thursday.

The North Lacrosse Street Walmart in Rapid City will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting March 4, according to a press release. The store will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a clinic at the front of the store at 1200 North Lacrosse St.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility of adults 65+, health care workers, emergency medical service workers, first responders, law enforcement and correctional officers.

“I would like to thank Walmart for activating their first West River location to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Private partners like Walmart and Phase I vaccinators are making a powerful impact in people’s lives and in the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via Walmart website.

Anyone 16 or older with one of several underlying conditions can also get vaccinated. Those conditions include moderate to severe asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), cystic fibrosis, diabetes Type 1 and Type 2, Down Syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, hypertension, a weakened immune system, liver disease, neurologic conditions such as dementia, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, severe obesity, sickle cell disease or thalassemia.

“I commend Walmart and contributing partners for coordinating this local COVID vaccination opportunity for area residents with state health, county and city officials. I encourage those individuals that are eligible at this time to receive the vaccination, to do so,” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

Last month, the South Dakota Department of Health said 13 sites in South Dakota would be administering vaccines, all of the locations were East River.

