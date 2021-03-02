First Day of Meteorological Spring looked Spring-like

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be living the life for the next seven days. Much warmer and sunnier giving us the impression that spring is in the air. Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring, and it really felt like it.

The snow from this weekend is melting quickly, but where there was the most snow like in Cottonwood, SD (12″) and Spearfish, SD (7″) the temperatures will be cooler, and slower to climb. But once that snow melts, temperatures will be well above the average for this time of the year.

High pressure is the reason for the warmth, and only a few chances for cloud cover at best are in the forecast thanks to a few troughs that will come close to the area on Tuesday and again on Thursday. We are in desperate need for more moisture, but I’m not seeing anything in the near future that is going to quench the ground’s thirst.

