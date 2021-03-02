Advertisement

City Council approves numerous infrastructure projects

Council also approves the purchase of 9 new police cars
Rapid City Council
Rapid City Council(Connor Matteson)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city will begin taking bids for Una Del Drive, the construction will include a full street reconstruction amongst other projects.

St. Patrick Steet will also see reconstruction from 5th St. to Mt. Rushmore Road. That work is expected to begin in 2022.

The council also approved bids to begin replacement and electrical improvements to three city wells.

The Rapid City Police Department is also getting 9 new police cars including 6 Dodge Durangos, 1 Dodge Charger, and 2 Jeep Cherokees

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete tackles sports legislation in Pierre
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Marty Jackley announces candidacy for South Dakota Attorney General amid Ravnsborg impeachment
A stock photo of a man fishing.
New regulations will be set in place for youth hunters, fishers this summer

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota sees record numbers in 2020
Feeding South Dakota sees record numbers in 2020
Murder victim’s mother shares thoughts on potential bill
Murder victim’s mother shares thoughts on potential bill
Marty Jackley announces candidacy for South Dakota Attorney General amid Ravnsborg impeachment
Marty Jackley announces candidacy for South Dakota Attorney General amid Ravnsborg impeachment
Healthy compost will always contain herbicides that deteriorate before causing harm, but...
Rapid City Solid Waste finds persistent herbicides in compost