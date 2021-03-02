2 South Dakota attractions named top locations in Midwest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two West River attractions are considered the best in the Midwest by a regional magazine.

Wall Drug and Badlands National Park are featured in Midwest Living magazine’s “Best of the Midwest” 2021 list.

Midwest Living called the Badlands National Park the “Best National Park” in the Midwest. Wall Drug was named “Best Photo Opportunity.” These locations were included in the movie “Nomadland,” which recently earned a Golden Globe for best drama.

“It is an honor for South Dakota to be recognized by the well-known and respected Midwest Living magazine,” Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said in a news release. “Wall Drug and Badlands National Park are two of South Dakota’s greatest places, and beloved by tourists and locals alike.”

The “Best of the Midwest” will be featured in the magazine’s March-April edition, as well as a special “Best of the Midwest” edition set to go on sale April 30, 2021.

