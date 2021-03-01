Advertisement

Spring-like temperatures for the first week of March

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a night of heavy snow across the area in western South Dakota, the snow has already started melting Sunday. Factor in some mild temperatures this coming week, and the snow should be gone in the next couple of days. The highest snow reports we received was near Cottonwood with about 12 inches of snow last night. A few areas across the plains accumulated around 8 inches. However, this week looks to be dry and mild which won’t help our drought situation for northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota.

The beginning of March is going to have a Spring-like feel to it with the 50s making an appearance for the week. Next weekend could be flirting with 60 degrees too. We will have a break from precipitation this week with high pressure dominating the region. Forecast looks quiet and mild for much of the week, but we do cool down into next week.

Have a great week!

