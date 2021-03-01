Senate approves new mineral industries building at South Dakota Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state Senate approved giving $19 million to the Board of Regents for a new mineral industries building on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Monday.

Senators voted 34-1 in favor of Senate Bill 156, which approves giving SD BoR $19 million and the authority to find $16 million of additional funding for the new building. Now it’ll head to the House of Representatives with backing from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, whose members voted 16-2 for it.

The appropriation included $1 million to demolish the current mineral industries building that’s been standing since 1962. Right now, South Dakota Mines has raised $15 million for the project.

The new building would save an estimated $20 million in deferred maintenance costs after paying for the demolition of the old building, according to Mines officials.

South Dakota Mines is one of five universities in the United States to offer degrees in mining, metallurgical, and geological engineering and geology.

The total value of mineral production amounts to around $522,000,000. This combines the state’s mineral, oil and gas, metal and mineral products production. Investing more into mineral programs and long-term partnership opportunities will prosper the South Dakota economy, the School of Mines says.

