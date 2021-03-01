Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department holds wet down ceremony for new engine

The newest toy at the RCFD.
The newest toy at the RCFD.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At Station five near Canyon Lake Park, the Rapid City Fire Department held a wet down ceremony for their brand new engine including having the fire department chaplain bless the vehicle.

The new engine is a first of its kind in Rapid City, in addition to fighting fires, it will help fight cancer.

Firefighters are exposed to a number of cancer-causing materials during the course of their job. And this new engine will offer a filtration system that circulates the air three times every fifteen minutes and blocks between 85% to 95% of harmful particulates.

Division Chief of Fire Operations for RCFD Brian Povandra says the tradition of blessing the new truck is important for the department.

“Placing a new engine in service is a big deal for the firefighters,” says Povandra. “They’re super proud of their engines and super proud of their stations and super proud to serve the city of Rapid City. So keeping these traditions alive is just huge, huge moral, huge boost for the guys in the city.”

The 2010 engine being replaced at Station 5 will have a new home at station one where it will become a backup engine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete tackles sports legislation in Pierre
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
State legislators torn on postponing IM 26 implementation
A stock photo of a man fishing.
New regulations will be set in place for youth hunters, fishers this summer

Latest News

Healthy compost will always contain herbicides that deteriorate before causing harm, but...
Rapid City Solid Waste finds persistent herbicides in compost
Senate Bill 146 was brought to the legislature as “an act to revise certain provisions...
Murder victim’s mother shares thoughts on potential bill
A sign from outside the location in Rapid City.
Feeding South Dakota sees record numbers in 2020
19 counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in March