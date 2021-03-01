Advertisement

New regulations will be set in place for youth hunters and fishers this summer

A stock photo of a man fishing.
A stock photo of a man fishing.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem just signed legislation to simplify youth hunting and fishing in South Dakota

Wildlife Administration Chief for Game Fish and Parks Heather Villa says nationally participation in hunting and fishing is seeing a decline due to busy schedules and changing values.

To alleviate the decrease and make the outdoor activities more accessible, new guidelines will be set in place.

Anyone under the age of 18 will be able to fish for free and the organization has expanded its mentored deer hunting opportunities for non-residents of South Dakota.

”This legislation gives us the opportunity to help families spend time with their kids, let them disconnect from their devices and get outside, and build these lasting traditions with their families,” says Villa. “It’s about preserving our hunting and fishing heritage, creating outdoor families, and just building those traditions that they can pass down for generations to come.”

These new rules will take effect on July first of this year.

