Nemo 500 Outhouse Races happens without hitch for 15th year

NEMO, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past 15 years the community of Nemo has come together to host the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races to support the NajaShriners.

The event raised funds for the Shriner’s Children Transportation Fund, to move children between different clinics when needed. There are three different races with participants constructing and decorating their own houses that a team pushes around a track. The winner receives a $500 prize.

Shriner Keith Hanson Jr. says he’s happy the event keeps growing year by year to support this cause.

”Every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Hanson Jr. said. “A lot of people this year are looking for somewhere to go and something to do too, which helps a lot. It’s a beautiful day too, it’s on the cool side, but beautiful.”

More than 2,000 people were expected to be at this year’s event.

