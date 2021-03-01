Advertisement

Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
“Describing it in one word, lifesaving”; Kris Wilka who is transgender talks importance of sports
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
State legislators torn on postponing IM 26 implementation
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust
Signs that says "Trans people belong in South Dakota."
Transgender activists across South Dakota stand together to raise awareness

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
This music venue opened this past summer offering an all ages space for performers.
Cave Collective gets new ‘cave’ at Aby’s Seed & Feed
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades