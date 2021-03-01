Advertisement

March Comes in like a Lamb this Year!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect a very quiet first week of the new month this week as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will be warmer than normal all week, with the warmest temperatures likely by week’s end on into the weekend.

No precipitation is expected this week, making things dry out pretty significantly. Fire danger will likely increase later this week with the warmer and drier conditions expected.

