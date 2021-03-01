Advertisement

Impeachment committee begins work on Ravnsborg case

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the September hit-and-run death of Joseph Boever.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota House Committee will begin hearings this week on the articles of impeachment filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House lawmakers filed the articles after Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors connected to the Sept. 12 crash where he struck and killed Joe Boever as he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore.

Rep. Ryan Cwach (D, Yankton) is on a 10-member committee appointed by Speaker Spencer Gosch to outline the impeachment process. He told Dakota Radio Group the House State Affairs Committee will hear the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. An amendment will be made to the articles formalizing the committee’s select members to decide whether or not to recommend impeachment.

The case garnered even more headlines last week when the state released investigate interviews connected to the case.

Rep. Mike Stevens (R, Yankton) told Dakota Radio group that those interviews’ release was very unusual. Stevens, a criminal lawyer, called the release “very inappropriate,” saying he believed it disrupted the legal process.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has asked Ravnsborg to step down, ordered the release. In a press conference last week, Sec. of Public Safety Craig Price said the state decided to release the videos because “maintaining public trust is critical.”

