Cave Collective gets new ‘cave’ at Aby’s Seed & Feed

By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Executive director, Dexter Carman, announced that the Cave Collective will be moving to it’s new home at Aby’s Seed & Feed.

The conversation came earlier when the owner reached out to the executive director. The move will begin shortly.

“It’s been in the works for some time,” Carman said.

Plus, the Story & Song cycle will wrap up this month with Dexter Carman and wife Natasha.

For more information head to https://thecavecollective.org/

