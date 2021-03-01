Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw 43 additional COVID-19 cases Monday as other coronavirus-tracking metrics remained relatively flat.

The latest cases bring total known cases to 112,4470, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases fell by 15 to 1,918.

Of the new cases, five of them were reported for Pennington County and two new cases each were reported in Meade, Oglala Lakota, Custer and Lawrence counties.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 1,888.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 92. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 6.7% of the state’s ICU beds, officials say.

According to the Department of Health, 25.6% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, while 13.3% have received both doses. This statistic only factors those oldest to receive a vaccine - age 16 and over - and also includes vaccines administered by federal entities like the IHS and VA.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete tackles sports legislation in Pierre
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
State legislators torn on postponing IM 26 implementation
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust

Latest News

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three misdemeanor offenses for the...
Impeachment committee begins work on Ravnsborg case
This music venue opened this past summer offering an all ages space for performers.
Cave Collective gets new ‘cave’ at Aby’s Seed & Feed
Johnson speaks on COVID relief
Johnson speaks on COVID relief
The rules are set to change in order to promote outdoor activities, even though they are down...
Youth fishing and hunting changes