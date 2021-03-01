Advertisement

19 counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in March

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety announced it’ll set up new sobriety checkpoints across the state this month.

This month, 21 checkpoints in 19 counties are planned in Brown, Butte, Codington, Custer, Davison, Hamlin, Jerauld, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

