Advertisement

Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel

Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During Saturday’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech legislators were confronted with questions surrounding House Bill 1217.

The bill would “promote continued fairness in women’s sports” by making people compete on sports teams that match their gender assigned at birth.

One of the questions posed was “Why do you feel transgender youth should be refused the right to participate as the gender they identify with?”

Becky Drury from District 32 brought up how it would be unfair if a child born a boy competed on a girls team in the public school system, Drury recommended private sports in that situation.

She says it’s been a long fight to get equal sports for girls.

”It’s ok for kids to be out on the playground and have races against each other and play tag, but then once you get into middle school there’s some differences in the physiology of people and that’s just the way it is,” says Drury.

But one legislator at the cracker barrel came out against the bill.

Jess Olson from District 34 says has spoken against this type of legislation for a long time and this specific bill flies right in the face of title nine.

She says it would actually limit opportunities for girls and uses a recent Texas law as an example.

”So if we want to talk about girl’s rights and protecting girls let’s get our facts straight, let’s look at what has happened. And when you pass law, unnecessary law, that limits opportunities for girls I will never vote in favor of that,” says Olson.

House Bill 1217 has been referred to the Senate State Affairs committee.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes

Latest News

Signs that says "Trans people belong in South Dakota."
Transgender activists across South Dakota stand together to raise awareness
One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
Johnson asks for more information on unspent COVID-19 money
Noem is set to speak at 1:50 p.m. MT Saturday. Former President Trump will speak the following...
Governor Kristi Noem speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference
The city saw increases in 9 out of the 12 months last year, only seeing decreases in March,...
Rapid City sees increase in sales tax receipts despite pandemic