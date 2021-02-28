Cooking with Eric - Corned Beef and Hash Casserole

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Have a corned beef hash you don’t know what to do with? Here’s a great idea for you!

In a skillet, sauté a small diced onion and small diced red pepper in 2 tablespoons of butter until soft but not browned. Add 3/4 cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon of dried mustard, a dash of cayenne pepper and an eighth teaspoon of black pepper, mixing well.

Empty corned beef hash into a bowl. Add sour cream mixture and stir to combine. Add a bit of salt, if needed.

Put in a casserole dish and cook in a preheated 400 degree oven for 25 minutes until hot and bubbly. Top with some sliced or chopped boiled eggs and chopped parsley when serving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.