Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Corned Beef and Hash Casserole

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Have a corned beef hash you don’t know what to do with? Here’s a great idea for you!

In a skillet, sauté a small diced onion and small diced red pepper in 2 tablespoons of butter until soft but not browned. Add 3/4 cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon of dried mustard, a dash of cayenne pepper and an eighth teaspoon of black pepper, mixing well.

Empty corned beef hash into a bowl. Add sour cream mixture and stir to combine. Add a bit of salt, if needed.

Put in a casserole dish and cook in a preheated 400 degree oven for 25 minutes until hot and bubbly. Top with some sliced or chopped boiled eggs and chopped parsley when serving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Corned Beef Hash and Eggs in the Microwave
Cooking Beef with Eric - Corned Beef Hash and Eggs in the Microwave
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Thighs with Shallots and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Thighs with Shallots and Spinach
Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Nachos
Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Nachos
Cooking with Eric - Tuscan Chicken Breasts
Cooking with Eric - Tuscan Chicken Breasts