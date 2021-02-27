Advertisement

Winter Weather Sticks Around This Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear for the beginning of our overnight hours, but then the winter conditions return in advance of a cold and moist low pressure system that is marching our way.

Most of us in Rapid City could easily see 2 to 3″ of snow and blustery winds out of the north at about 10-20mph as we start our weekend. Mother Nature won’t let us forget that it is still winter outside.

On Saturday, it appears that a bulk of our snow will be relegated to the northern hills north of Rapid City into places like Spearfish, Beulah, Keystone, and Nemo – where 3-5″ are possible - and then later in the day further east past Rapid City and into the areas closer to the Philip, Pine Ridge and The Black Hills, by the end of the day.

Then on Sunday, all of the winter weather switches off like a light switch and it suddenly makes way for early spring to make an appearance. Temperatures transition into temperatures that are near normal, mostly sunny and slightly warmer, followed by temperatures that are some 10° to nearly 15° above normal for next week.

Enjoy your weekend and please be careful on the roads.

