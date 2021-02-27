Advertisement

Winter weather moves in Saturday evening

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance is moving through the area this afternoon/evening and some areas may see 6 to 9 inches of snow. Upslope enhancement from the Black hills has resulted in a Winter Storm Warning being issued for the northern Black Hills of Lawrence County. This includes Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, and Nemo. This will expire at 11 PM MST Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect 5 PM MST Saturday until 5 AM MST Sunday for portions of southwest South Dakota. The northern and eastern foothills could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with localized 4 to 8 inches for spots. Heavy bands of snow will set up along the south central plains tonight towards the SD/NE border. Highest accumulations will be in the higher elevations.

Drought has been a major issue over the last several months, and now, severe drought has taken over much of western South Dakota. This moisture is much needed, and with the 50s making a come back next week, most of it will seep into the south which will give minor relief to our drought situation. However, conditions look dry next week and next weekend looks warm near 60 degrees.

If you plan to travel this evening, use extreme caution and drive slow.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes

Latest News

Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories
Snow coming
Winter Weather Sticks Around This Weekend
Snow for the weekend
Snow to Start then a Warm-Up for the Weekend
Mild
Sunshine and mild Friday, Snow settles in Saturday