Winter weather moves in Saturday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance is moving through the area this afternoon/evening and some areas may see 6 to 9 inches of snow. Upslope enhancement from the Black hills has resulted in a Winter Storm Warning being issued for the northern Black Hills of Lawrence County. This includes Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, and Nemo. This will expire at 11 PM MST Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect 5 PM MST Saturday until 5 AM MST Sunday for portions of southwest South Dakota. The northern and eastern foothills could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with localized 4 to 8 inches for spots. Heavy bands of snow will set up along the south central plains tonight towards the SD/NE border. Highest accumulations will be in the higher elevations.

Drought has been a major issue over the last several months, and now, severe drought has taken over much of western South Dakota. This moisture is much needed, and with the 50s making a come back next week, most of it will seep into the south which will give minor relief to our drought situation. However, conditions look dry next week and next weekend looks warm near 60 degrees.

If you plan to travel this evening, use extreme caution and drive slow.

