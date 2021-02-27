Transgender activists across South Dakota stand together to raise awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In seven cities across South Dakota, transgender activists are out bringing awareness to what’s going on in the South Dakota legislature.

“Seeing the number of people that are turning out at these protests across the state is encouraging,” says advocate Toni Diamond. “As a trans person myself it’s very touching to know that people believe in me, believe in the trans community, and want to support us and help us fight for equality.”

More than 30 people came out to Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City to show their support, with much more attending the event in Sioux Falls.

The group picked WDT because there was a legislative cracker barrel taking place Saturday and the activists wanted their voices to be heard not only by the community but also by the legislators themselves.

“Our hope is that today people will see that trans people are entitled to equal rights, that trans people are human also. They’re not here to change anything, they’re here just to want to be apart of it and be accepted for who they are,” says Diamond.

This was all put together with help from the ACLU, Human Right Campaign, and other organizations in South Dakota.

“If people don’t speak up they’re never going to know that there’s a problem,” says Diamond. “This is an issue, this is a problem, we want our voices heard, and doing it in seven different cities will help the whole state know it’s not just a small group of people that care, it’s the whole community as a whole that cares about the trans youth in our state.”

Diamond wants every to get to know a trans person and just talk to them.

