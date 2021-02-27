Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, February 26, part two

Mines men and women vs Colorado Springs, Douglas girls vs Brandon Valley
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The School of Mines men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an 84-71 win over Colorado Springs Friday night. The Lady Hardrockers lost to Colorado Springs 57-50. The Douglas girls and boys basketball teams came up short against Brandon Valley.

