Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy-February 26, part one

State wrestling Team Duals Championship, “A” and “B” Individual Semifinals
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestlers came up just short in the Class “A” Duals Championship Friday night losing to Pierre 34-31. Canton won the “B” Duals championship over Winner 27-25. Heading into Saturday Brandon Valley leads the Class “A” team race. Stevens is second 22 points behind. Canton is first in the “B” team standings, followed by Winner and Philip.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes

Latest News

2-26 frenzy part one stevens wrestling
Friday Night Frenzy-February 26, part one
2-26 frenzy part two, mines basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, February 26, part two
2-26 frenzy part two, mines basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, February 26, part two
2-25 Stevens duals
Raider wrestlers advance to Duals Championship