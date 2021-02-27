Friday Night Frenzy-February 26, part one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestlers came up just short in the Class “A” Duals Championship Friday night losing to Pierre 34-31. Canton won the “B” Duals championship over Winner 27-25. Heading into Saturday Brandon Valley leads the Class “A” team race. Stevens is second 22 points behind. Canton is first in the “B” team standings, followed by Winner and Philip.

