Thirty-seven arrested in meth trafficking bust

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces indict people from six states and Mexico
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to charge 37 defendants with drug-related offenses.(Associated Press)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced 37 people, from six states and Mexico, were recently indicted in a large meth trafficking network.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces indicted these people in “Operation Say Uncle.”

All but three of the 37 people charged have been arrested, and four have already pleaded guilty in the national effort to take drugs off the streets.

A statement from Department of Justice said the charges allege these people tried to bring multiple pounds of meth into Western South Dakota from 2019 to 2020.

The agencies in this operation included the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Pennington and Lawrence Counties Sheriff’s Offices, Rapid City, Deadwood and Spearfish Police Departments, State Highway Patrol, OST Department of Public Safety, and multiple federal agencies.

Local agencies from California, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming were also involved.

