Sunny then Snow for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind gusts could approach 35 mph at times this evening. As a surface low slides through, winds should decrease a bit and become more westerly. Light snow is possible across northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills after midnight. Then on Saturday the cold front ushers in a bout of Pacific moisture and colder air moves in from the north. 1-2″ of snow accumulation is expected in Rapid City through the day on Saturday.

After Saturday the sun “Marches” in and we hop those numbers up to about 50° a week from now. A ridge of high pressure sets up camp and welcomes in the first day of Meteorological Spring with sunny skies and much drier conditions. There is another weak trough that skirts the area Wednesday, but it looks like the center of the area of low pressure stay well to our north and east so at this time we are not expecting a moisture-ridden complex, but we can’t 100% rule it out either. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover, but if anything a minor non-snow event could be the weather conditions we see. That will be very short-lived and honestly I think it is unlikely. I just wanted to let you know just in case.

