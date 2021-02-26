State law enforcement asks Ravnsborg to resign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The impeachment saga for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg continues, as Friday, law enforcement from across the state called for his resignation.

In a joint statement, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association, and the South Dakota Sheriffs Association asked for Ravnsborg to step down as the state’s highest law enforcement officer.

The statement read, in part, “Ravnsborg’s involvement in the death of Joe Boever on September 12th have [sic] resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to effectively carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in South Dakota.”

The three police groups represent all 66 county sheriffs, the majority of local police chiefs, and a significant number of rank and file law enforcement officers statewide.

These police groups become the latest to call for Ravnsborg’s resignation, following Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday.

