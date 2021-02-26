Advertisement

South Dakota reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths Friday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health while the state continues to vaccinate residents.

The new cases bring the state total to 112,107, of those 108,284 are considered recovered. Active cases in the stay fell by four after adding more than 50 on Thursday. Right now, 1,944 cases in the state are considered active.

Of the new cases reported, 11 of them were in Pennington County, six in Meade County, two in Lawrence County, two each in Oglala Lakota and Butte counties and one each in Perkins, Fall River, Stanley and Corson counties.

Current hospitalizations continue to decline, falling by four from Thursday to 96. Overall, 6,591 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported seven new deaths Friday bringing the state death toll to 1,879. The new fatalities were all among people 50 or older.

According to the Department of Health, 136,143 South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose with 71,800 of those having received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 24% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 12% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview

Latest News

Civic education bill passes in SD
Civic education bill passes in SD
Noem plans to go forward with Mt Rushmore fireworks
Noem plans to go forward with Mt Rushmore fireworks
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Pringle sold to former members for $750K
COVID-19 vaccines myths addressed by Rapid City doctor
COVID-19 vaccines myths addressed by Rapid City doctor