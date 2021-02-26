South Dakota reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health while the state continues to vaccinate residents.

The new cases bring the state total to 112,107, of those 108,284 are considered recovered. Active cases in the stay fell by four after adding more than 50 on Thursday. Right now, 1,944 cases in the state are considered active.

Of the new cases reported, 11 of them were in Pennington County, six in Meade County, two in Lawrence County, two each in Oglala Lakota and Butte counties and one each in Perkins, Fall River, Stanley and Corson counties.

Current hospitalizations continue to decline, falling by four from Thursday to 96. Overall, 6,591 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported seven new deaths Friday bringing the state death toll to 1,879. The new fatalities were all among people 50 or older.

According to the Department of Health, 136,143 South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose with 71,800 of those having received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 24% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 12% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

