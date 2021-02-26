Advertisement

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem

Breaking News
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

A circuit court judge orders the Department of Public Safety to take down the videos of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg being interviewed by law enforcement.

The videos are no longer on the website.

In the videos, Ravnsborg denies ever seeing Joseph Boever, the night of the crash.

But law enforcement officers say Boever crashed through the windshield of Ravnsborg’s car.

The judge also says Governor Kristi Noem is prohibited from producing any further criminal reports, interviews, photographs or videos to the public, related to the case.

We will have more updated on this story.

