Advertisement

FLDS compound in Pringle sold to former members for $750K

By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The controversial polygamist compound near Pringle was bought at a sheriff’s auction Thursday by former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The F-L-D-S is linked to a man, Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the sexual assaults of children.

Jeffs claimed these children were his brides. The group’s 140-acre compound near Pringle was home to some of Jeff’s followers and was sold Thursday for $750,000.

A court ordered the land sale after a federal default judgment in 2018 against the FLDS and others for violating people’s Constitutional religious freedoms.

When the church failed to show for a state court hearing on Jan 14, Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown entered the default judgment in the case when the plaintiffs tried to collect that judgment.

With interest that judgment is now about $1.7 million. So the $750,000 will be used against that amount, meaning the FLDS still owes roughly $1 million.

The plaintiffs in this case are former members of the FLDS. The FLDS now has a redemption period where they could re-obtain the property.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines myths addressed by Rapid City doctor
COVID-19 vaccines myths addressed by Rapid City doctor
FLDS Compound in Pringle sold in auction
FLDS Compound in Pringle sold in auction
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Bill for banks to help marijuana, hemp businesses moves through SD legislature
Bill for banks to help marijuana, hemp businesses moves through SD legislature