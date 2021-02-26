FLDS compound in Pringle sold to former members for $750K

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The controversial polygamist compound near Pringle was bought at a sheriff’s auction Thursday by former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The F-L-D-S is linked to a man, Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the sexual assaults of children.

Jeffs claimed these children were his brides. The group’s 140-acre compound near Pringle was home to some of Jeff’s followers and was sold Thursday for $750,000.

A court ordered the land sale after a federal default judgment in 2018 against the FLDS and others for violating people’s Constitutional religious freedoms.

When the church failed to show for a state court hearing on Jan 14, Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown entered the default judgment in the case when the plaintiffs tried to collect that judgment.

With interest that judgment is now about $1.7 million. So the $750,000 will be used against that amount, meaning the FLDS still owes roughly $1 million.

The plaintiffs in this case are former members of the FLDS. The FLDS now has a redemption period where they could re-obtain the property.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.