Drought continues throughout the winter across western South Dakota

Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.
Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drought conditions currently cover all of western South Dakota.

“This winter has been so dry and we haven’t had any snow where we’ve actually seen drought conditions worsen through the winter. We had drought coming into the winter, we were through drought late last summer into the fall and now we’ve just seen those dry conditions persist and it’s created even worse conditions,” says State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo.

One of the main problems? The mostly mild winter the Rushmore State has seen so far.

“Snow cover is very important when we look at wildland fires, it does two things. One it will moisten the fuels and two it can cover the fuels so they’re not exposed to the wind and maybe drier conditions,” says Clabo. “This year we haven’t necessarily seen that snow cover, so snows not providing the moisture to the fuels, and the fuels are more exposed to the sun and the air, and they’re allowed to dry out further.”

January and February are usually drier months for South Dakota, while the spring months usually give South Dakota 40% of its annual precipitation.

“Going into March and April if we continue to see a lack of precipitation and we start stacking up our precipitation deficits, it’s really going to be problematic for wildland fires,” says Clabo. “March and April can be good months or bad months depending on your perspective for fires.

Clabo says it’s too far out to determine how the drought may impact us this summer, but he will be concerned if the dry weather continues throughout the spring.

