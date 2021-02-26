Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor...
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview

Latest News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy vows to stay on the job despite the Postal Service's problems...
Biden makes 3 nominations to postal service board; DeJoy says he's staying
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Pringle sold to former members for $750K
In recent weeks, as the administration of Joe Biden looks to re-engage with Iran, Tehran has...
Explosion strikes Israeli-owned ship in Mideast amid tension
The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised...
US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
Lowcountry lawmakers are fighting to keep the historic Parris Island recruit depot open, as the...
South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island's future