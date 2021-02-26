Advertisement

Can you choose which COVID vaccine you get?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the Pfizer vaccine must be used within five days of thawing.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a third COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, there’s a question if people have the choice as to what vaccine they prefer.

Manager of Public Relations for Monument Health Stephany Chalberg says whether you have a choice is dependent on where a recipient lives.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the Pfizer vaccine must be used within five days of thawing.

Monuments Spearfish and Rapid City locations are the only medical facilities capable of storing both those vaccines. Other locations are only able to store the Moderna vaccine, which may limit some people’s ability to choose which vaccine they receive.

Chalberg says once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is officially approved, Monument will have a better idea of how that vaccine can be distributed.

The new vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at a cold temperature and only requires one dose.

A Food and Drug Administration panel endorsed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday. The FDA is soon expected to authorize the vaccine.

