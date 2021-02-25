Advertisement

South Dakota reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, increase in active cases

The new deaths included three people 80 or older, as well as three 70-79 and two 60-69.
(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State officials reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths in South Dakota Thursday as active cases crept upward.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,872, according to the Department of Health. The new deaths included three people 80 or older, as well as three 70-79 and two 60-69.

Health officials reported 164 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total known cases to over 108,000. Of those new cases, 36 were in Pennington County, five in Meade County, four in Lawrence County and one each in Fall River and Haakon counties.

Active cases rose by over 50 to 1,948. This number fell sharply in the previous two months but has hovered around 2,000 in recent weeks.

Current hospitalizations fell by two to 100. Officials say 40% of hospital beds and 46% of ICU beds are still available in the state.

Officials say 130,148 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19, and 66,902 of those have received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 23% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 11% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

