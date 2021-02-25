Advertisement

South Dakota awaits approval to get 7K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 doses weekly

Federal regulators will decide on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within the coming days.
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use.(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is waiting on FDA approval to up its weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Twitter that South Dakota could get 7,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week if the FDA approves. This would boost the state’s allotment by 37% to 25,830 total vaccines a week.

The FDA issued a report Wednesday that found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. While this is lower than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine currently in use, Johnson & Johnson’s product is generally easier to store and is a single-dose vaccine--not two.

Federal regulators are expected to make a final decision on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
Protest to oppose transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in Rapid City
South Dakota reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, increase in active cases
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Thune opposes $15 minimum wage hike
House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
Cheney clashes with McCarthy over whether Trump should speak at CPAC