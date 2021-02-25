Advertisement

Sen. Thune opposes $15 minimum wage hike

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sen. Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, likened Trump's insults of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to "food fights within the family," saying they hurt the Republican party's goals. Thune also talked about his vote to acquit Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.(Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP File)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Senator John Thune is voicing his opposition to raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour on Wednesday.

The senator tweeted that he made $6 an hour working at a restaurant as a “kid.” His view falls in line with congressional Republican opposition to the Democrats’ proposal to raise the minimum wage federally. Republicans say a wage hike will harm small businesses that have already been economically harmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans say a wage hike will harm small businesses that have already been economically harmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started working by bussing tables at the Star Family Restaurant for $1/hour & slowly moved up to cook – the big leagues for a kid like me– to earn $6/hour,” Thune wrote in a Wednesday evening tweet. “Businesses in small towns survive on narrow margins. Mandating a $15 minimum wage would put many of them out of business.”

On Monday, Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitt Romney of Utah introduced a $10 national minimum wage plan. It is called the Higher Wages for American Workers Act. The GOP plan would gradually raise the federal minimum wage from its current rate of $7.25 an hour to $10 an hour by 2025.

The plan was criticized by Democratic legislators and others for being lower than the minimum wage in Cotton’s home state—$11 an hour.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
Protest to oppose transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in Rapid City
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
South Dakota awaits approval to get 7K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 doses weekly
South Dakota reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, increase in active cases
House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
Cheney clashes with McCarthy over whether Trump should speak at CPAC