Seasonable Weather in the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a sunny day today as drier, more stable air moves into the area. However, a weak upper level disturbance will trigger a few snow showers over the Black Hills tonight and Friday.

A more defined weather disturbance will cause some light snow to break out Saturday. Many areas along and south of Interstate 90 will see 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, which may cause slippery driving conditions.

Unusually mild air arrives for the start of March next week. March, 2021 will indeed come in like a lamb.

