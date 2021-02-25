Advertisement

Seasonable Weather in the Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a sunny day today as drier, more stable air moves into the area. However, a weak upper level disturbance will trigger a few snow showers over the Black Hills tonight and Friday.

A more defined weather disturbance will cause some light snow to break out Saturday. Many areas along and south of Interstate 90 will see 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, which may cause slippery driving conditions.

Unusually mild air arrives for the start of March next week. March, 2021 will indeed come in like a lamb.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly Sunny
Nicer Day for Thursday
Warmer Thursday
Warmer with Sun for Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snow Showers and Flurries Today; Dry and Milder Thursday and Friday