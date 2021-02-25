Advertisement

Protest to oppose transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in Rapid City

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A protest is planned to speak out against transgender bills being discussed in the state legislature in Rapid City. This is in conjunction with other protests happening statewide for the same issue.

Organizers say protests will take place in seven communities across the state at 9 a.m. MT Saturday.

In response to the repeated attacks we see each year on the transgender community in South Dakota, we have organized...

Posted by Transformation Project Advocacy Network on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The protests are in response to what organizers say are anti-transgender legislation under consideration in Pierre. That includes HB 1217, which would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports team that matches their gender identity.

Protests are planned in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Pierre, Brookings, Vermillion, Eagle Butte and Rapid City.

