Advertisement

Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, say the boyfriend of a woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wyatt Lamb was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday.

~~ Cheyenne Police Continue to Investigate Death of 2-year-old Child ~~ On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m....

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Twenty-five-year-old Kassy Orona has identified herself on Facebook as the toddler’s mother and Lamb as her boyfriend.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Lamb on unrelated charges soon after the boy was found Friday.

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)

A police statement said investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol assault much bigger than intel suggested
Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, installed a transgender pride flag...
Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman's trans pride flag
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near...
Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks
House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
Cheney clashes with McCarthy over whether Trump should speak at CPAC