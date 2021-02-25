Advertisement

Noem slated to speak at CPAC in Florida this weekend

Noem is set to speak at 1:50 p.m. MT Saturday. Former President Trump will speak the following afternoon.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Krist Noem will be in Flordia this weekend delivering remarks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

Several high-profile conservative leaders will deliver remarks at the event this weekend, including former President Donald Trump - who will be giving his first public speech since leaving office.

Noem is set to speak at 1:50 p.m. MT Saturday. Trump will speak the following afternoon.

She said in a press conference Thursday that she will be telling " a little bit about South Dakota’s story” in her speech.

“It’s important to me that people understand how special this state is and the people that live here,” Noem said. “America’s a special place. So I’ll reflect back on our history and talk about what we can do to preserve this country and the example that it is for the rest of the world far into the future.”

Also, she will talk about the current legislative session.

The event is the latest in a series of national appearances for Noem, who some see as a rising star in the Republican party. She campaigned in several states as she served as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election. She has also made numerous appearances on various Fox News programs.

Despite her rising national profile, Noem has repeatedly denied speculation that she is seeking higher office.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Noem promises to release more documents in AG’s fatal crash
KOTA Territory News at 10 - Ravsnborg Impeachment 2/24
KOTA Territory News at 10 - Ravsnborg Impeachment 2/24
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Meth Arrest graphic
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota