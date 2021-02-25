Noem slated to speak at CPAC in Florida this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Krist Noem will be in Flordia this weekend delivering remarks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

Several high-profile conservative leaders will deliver remarks at the event this weekend, including former President Donald Trump - who will be giving his first public speech since leaving office.

Noem is set to speak at 1:50 p.m. MT Saturday. Trump will speak the following afternoon.

She said in a press conference Thursday that she will be telling " a little bit about South Dakota’s story” in her speech.

“It’s important to me that people understand how special this state is and the people that live here,” Noem said. “America’s a special place. So I’ll reflect back on our history and talk about what we can do to preserve this country and the example that it is for the rest of the world far into the future.”

Also, she will talk about the current legislative session.

The event is the latest in a series of national appearances for Noem, who some see as a rising star in the Republican party. She campaigned in several states as she served as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election. She has also made numerous appearances on various Fox News programs.

Despite her rising national profile, Noem has repeatedly denied speculation that she is seeking higher office.

