Nicer Day for Thursday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday is looking clear and warmer Thursday, thanks to weak high pressure. That high won’t be able to hold off the next system coming down the pike. The next area of low pressure slides in from the north by the end of the day Friday.

That next system stands to bring our region a dusting of snow overall, with a few spots like our northern hills, checking in with maybe an inch. However the clouds will be the main feature that stay with us through Friday and the first half of the weekend.

The second half of the weekend aka Sunday, will be sunny and warmer than the day before. That high pressure will set the precedence for most of next week as sun and considerably warmer temperatures make the first few days of March very pleasant. So far it looks like March will come in like a lamb.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 19°. Thursday’s weather will look sunnier and slightly warmer than Wednesday. A high of 42° under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

