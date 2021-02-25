Need for affordable housing increasing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing has always been a major need in our community, but the issue has been exacerbated in the last year.

The operations manager for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity, Heidi Christner, said families who have lost a job or have not been able to work as much, have seen reduced incomes, making it more difficult to pay their housing bills.

Christner said this is wide-ranging problem and does not impact just one group of people.

Creating new, affordable homes has been difficult because of the pandemic-- there a shipping delays and higher prices for the materials, limiting the supply of these goods.

Some of the COVID-19 restrictions can be challenging for people who live in affordable housing.

“One thing for people who struggle with affordable housing, a lot of time the housing that they do have isn’t adequate in the first place,” said Christner. “And so, these restrictions-- sheltering in place, things like that-- become even more difficult for them if they don’t have a safe place to live.”

Christner said recent cold weather also effected people living in inadequate housing. It often will cost much more to keep the home warm, forcing some families to choose how they want to prioritize paying their bills.

