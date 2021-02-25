Advertisement

Need for affordable housing increasing

(Kara Hudgens | Abby Kousouris)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing has always been a major need in our community, but the issue has been exacerbated in the last year.

The operations manager for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity, Heidi Christner, said families who have lost a job or have not been able to work as much, have seen reduced incomes, making it more difficult to pay their housing bills.

Christner said this is wide-ranging problem and does not impact just one group of people.

Creating new, affordable homes has been difficult because of the pandemic-- there a shipping delays and higher prices for the materials, limiting the supply of these goods.

Some of the COVID-19 restrictions can be challenging for people who live in affordable housing.

“One thing for people who struggle with affordable housing, a lot of time the housing that they do have isn’t adequate in the first place,” said Christner. “And so, these restrictions-- sheltering in place, things like that-- become even more difficult for them if they don’t have a safe place to live.”

Christner said recent cold weather also effected people living in inadequate housing. It often will cost much more to keep the home warm, forcing some families to choose how they want to prioritize paying their bills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect

Latest News

Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their...
Gov. Noem plans to go forward with Mt. Rushmore fireworks
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Bill allowing banks to do business with marijuana and hemp industry moves through state senate
Bennett County Sanctuary County
Bennett County Sanctuary County