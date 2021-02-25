Advertisement

Gov. Noem plans to go forward with Mt. Rushmore fireworks

Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their assistance in advocating for the fireworks as the Biden administration takes power in Washington.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Feb. 25, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to push for another fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore.

Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their assistance in advocating for the fireworks as the Biden administration takes power in Washington. There’s been concern that the president’s Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland would put a stop to the fourth of July festivities.

Noem says she hopes the administration will honor agreements that have already been signed to hold this year’s fireworks show.

”All of the parameters and permitting processes have been laid out already and the documents signed,” Noem said. “With the change in administration, we just hope they continue through with that and not pull the rug out from underneath us, much like they did with the Keystone pipeline.”

Haaland said at her confirmation hearing this week that she has never been to Mt. Rushmore and is open to visiting the monument.

