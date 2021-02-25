Advertisement

FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members

The land was sold for $750,000.
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINGLE, S.D. (KOTA) - The controversial polygamist compound near Pringle was bought at a sheriff’s auction on Thursday, by former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The FLDS is linked to a man, Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the sexual assaults of children. Jeffs claimed these children were his brides.

The group’s 140 acre compound near Pringle was home to some of Jeff’s followers and was sold Thursday for $750,000.

A court ordered the sale of the land after a federal default judgment in 2018 against the FLDS and others for violating people’s Constitutional religious freedoms.

When the church failed to show for a hearing on January 14th, Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown entered the default judgment in the case, when the plaintiffs tried to collect that judgment.

With interest, that judgment is now about $1.7 million, so the $750,000 will be used against that amount, meaning the FLDS still owes roughly $1 million.

The plaintiffs in this case are former members of the FLDS.

The FLDS now has a redemption period where they could re-obtain the property.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect

Latest News

Need for affordable housing increasing
Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their...
Gov. Noem plans to go forward with Mt. Rushmore fireworks
The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Bill allowing banks to do business with marijuana and hemp industry moves through state senate
Bennett County Sanctuary County
Bennett County Sanctuary County